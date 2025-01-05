Cold wave hits U.P., Lko shivers amid fog conditions

Several cities across Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital are experiencing a drop in daytime temperatures due to overcast skies and moderate to dense fog, which has formed due to moisture from the Arabian Sea. The state’s weather has remained dry, with a few areas seeing cold conditions during the day and isolated spots experiencing very cold temperatures. The weather conditions have remained stable across U.P. over the past 24 hours, with light to moderate fog reported across most parts. (HT Photo)

Lucknow, in particular, has been experiencing a noticeable chill, with residents grappling with the unusually cold weather. On Sunday, the city’s maximum temperature was recorded at 13.5°C, which is 6.6°C below the usual levels, while the night temperature stood at 9.6°C, slightly above normal by 1.7°C.

Anubhav and Joyita Ojha, who came to Lucknow from Amsterdam on New Year’s Eve, shared their experience of the chilly weather: “There was no sunlight, and that made it feel colder. I was shivering while riding a two-wheeler.”

According to Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow meteorological office, the night temperature is expected to rise with the clearing of clouds. However, moderate to dense fog may persist in some areas. On Monday, temperatures are expected to increase due to the advancement of the trough.

The weather conditions have remained stable across U.P. over the past 24 hours, with light to moderate fog reported across most parts. Isolated locations experienced dense fog. The night temperatures in Prayagraj Division have fallen significantly, while the remaining divisions showed only minor fluctuations. Notably, temperatures were above normal (+1.6°C to +3°C) in the Meerut Division, below normal (−1.6°C to −3°C) in the Prayagraj Division, and normal in the rest of the state.

Etawah recorded the lowest temperature at 5.5°C.

Looking ahead, Lucknow’s forecast predicts shallow to moderate fog in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 18°C and 11°C, respectively.

The overall state forecast indicates light rain is likely at isolated places in western U.P, while the east will remain dry. The meteorological department has issued a warning for cold day conditions in some parts of the state, along with dense fog expected during the late night and early morning hours.

In addition to the weather disruptions, several trains were reported to be running late due to the foggy conditions. Premium trains like Tejas Express (82501) were delayed by almost 3-4 hours. The train, which departed on time at 6:10 am from Lucknow Junction, reached New Delhi at 2:35 pm, two hours later than its scheduled arrival time of 12:35 pm.

Similarly, the Jhansi Lucknow Passenger (51813), arrived at Lucknow Junction at 12:38 pm, one hour later than its scheduled time of 11:40 am. The Neelachal Express (12876), was running three hours late, reaching Lucknow Junction at 18:38 pm instead of its scheduled arrival at 15:10 pm. Additionally, the Avadh Assam Express (15910), was almost four hours late, reaching Lucknow Junction at 21:38 pm, against its scheduled time of 17:30 pm.