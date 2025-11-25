Search
Colours, music and global camaraderie mark grand jamboree opening in Lucknow

ByGodhooli Sharma, Lucknow
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 04:08 am IST

Students said the cultural showcase left a strong impression. Yamini Saini, 16, a class 10 student from Vrindavan, said she had goosebumps while watching the performances. “The performances from students of different states were mesmerising. What we used to watch on television or in YouTube videos came alive in front of us. I was spellbound for a few minutes,” she said.

Energy surged through the Defence Expo ground here on Monday as thousands of scouts and guides from India and abroad opened the diamond jubilee edition of the 19th National Jamboree with a vibrant mix of performances, turning the venue into a lively panorama of colours, music and movement. The gathering also marked the start of week-long activities bringing participants together from diverse regions.

Governor Anandiben Patel flagged off the celebrations from an open flower-decked jeep, followed by a march past featuring contingents from Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and several Indian states. The ceremony brought together traditions from across regions through malkham, lezim, bhangra, tribal dance forms, band performances and a dance sequence set to the event’s theme song.

Pearl Dsilva, 14, and Advaita Harle, 14, guides from Mumbai, said they had practised for their band act for over four months. “It is our first Jamboree. Performing before such a big crowd was initially frightening but it went well,” said Dsilva.

Sri Lankan participants Minuli Mansandi, 15, and Slisha Silva, 16, said witnessing varied Indian dance forms was a new experience. “The festival is quite happening altogether. We really enjoyed the cultural programmes and now we are excited for the activities beginning from tomorrow,” said Mansandi.

Competitions and cultural programmes will continue throughout the jamboree before it concludes on November 29.

