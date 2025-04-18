Comedian Zakir Khan and dastango Himanshu Bajpai to celebrate Kamal Khan's legacy at tribute show Rang-e-Kamal

Comedian Zakir Khan will perform at a tribute show at Dilkusha Kothi on April 19. Titled Rang-e-Kamal, the event, which is being held to celebrate the legacy of late journalist Kamal Khan, will seem him in conversation with dastaango Himanshu Bajpai. Zakir Khan will be in conversation with Himanshu Bajpai during the show Rang-e-Kamal in memory of Kamal Khan in Lucknow on Saturday

Himanshu, who was recently seen in the film Inn Galiyo Mein, says, “I started as a journalist. So, I am happy to be a part of the event that will celebrate his life, journey and legacy. I am also looking forward to my session with Zakir.”

The veteran journalist passed away on January 14, 2022. The first event to remember him was held in 2023, in which celebrated writer Javed Akhtar was in conversation with writer-actor Atul Tiwari that was held at La Martiniere College in Lucknow.

Kamal's wife Ruchi Kumar says, “Zakir never met Kamal, but he is a big fan of his work and that’s the reason he agreed to be here to celebrate him. Javed saheb too had just met him once but had come due to his body of work that he admired and spoke about it as well. Such artistes have huge fees, but they have agreed to come due to Kamal's work and that means the world to us.”

Four students will also be awarded scholarships during the event. “Aaghaz Foundation gives two scholarships to students every year and this year our foundation, we will be additionally given two scholarships to the students. During the event, we will be showcasing audio-visual of his work,” she adds.

Earlier his year, Padma Shri Madhup Mudgal performed vocals on his death anniversary and earlier too singer Prahlad Singh Tipaniya and others have performed Kabir songs at different events on him.

The event is open for all and requires prior registration. The event will start at 6 pm.