Committee to formulate work plan for development of ‘Poorvanchal’

A sub-committee of the state cabinet led by minister for finance Suresh Khanna has been constituted to formulate a work plan in next three months for all round development of ‘Poorvanchal’, considered to be one of the most backward regions of UP.

The panel is scheduled to hold its first meeting here on April 12, 2021.

“A formal order to set up the cabinet sub-committee has been issued early this month following the cabinet’s decision in this regard. We have scheduled the first meeting of the committee for April 12 and hope to have its recommendations along with the work plan in three months,” said a senior officer.

As UP will go into election mode for 2022 assembly polls in the next few months, the state government will obviously like to ensure that necessary groundwork is done for the implementation of the recommendations of the committee and the work plan before the polls.

The state government proposes to bring about considerable improvement, mainly on the mother and child care front and in quality of education by achieving 100% literacy rate in the region. The committee is likely to work on setting up women self help groups (SHGs) and involve them in the region’s development along with ensuring training and development of skills of the youth.

The committee has also been tasked with bringing about improvement in per capita income of people from agriculture and agriculture produce.

A five-term MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been holding discussions at various levels to bring about development in the eastern region of UP. In this regard, the state government had asked the Gorakhpur University and the state planning department to hold a webinar in the region. The Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur and state planning department jointly organised the webinar in Gorakhpur from December 10 to 12, 2020.

Speaking at the inauguration session of the webinar, Yogi had said that east UP region remained in neglect over the years. He said the ‘poorvanchal’ region had all the natural resources needed for development and a committee should be constituted to formulate a work plan on the basis of recommendations made at the webinar.

Besides having minister for finance Suresh Khanna as chairman, the committee will have minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi, minister for medical and health Jay Pratap Singh, minister for rural development Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh), minister for micro small and medium industry, NRI, investment and export promotion Siddharth Nath Singh, minister for jal shakti Mahendra Singh, minister of state for PWD Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay and economic advisor to chief minister of UP KB Raju.

Additional chief secretary, state planning department, Kumar Kamlesh will be member secretary of the sub-committee.