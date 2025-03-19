Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Complete loan disbursement target by March 31: Suresh Khanna to bankers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 19, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna urged banks to expedite loans under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas campaign, aiming for 1 lakh disbursements by March 31.

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Tuesday asked bankers to expedite disbursement of loans under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas campaign and ensure that the targets are achieved by March 31.

UP finance minister Suresh Khanna (File Photo)
UP finance minister Suresh Khanna (File Photo)

Khanna gave these directives while reviewing the progress of Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas campaign at a meeting that additional chief secretary finance Deepak Kumar and representatives of various banks attended here.

He said special camps should be organised to ensure that maximum number of young entrepreneurs are benefitted from the campaign, and the loan should be immediately disbursed on the applications already approved. He said the banks were yet to make claims for margin money regarding 3,551 applications and the same be claimed immediately.

Khanna said a target to disburse loan to 1 lakh youths has been set under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas campaign in 2024-2025. He said the banks have received 1,18,981 applications and out of them 32,087 have been approved and loan has been disbursed only to 16,924 beneficiaries. He said 41,374 applications are pending for approval while 15,163 applications are pending for disbursement of loan.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On