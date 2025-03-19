Complete loan disbursement target by March 31: Suresh Khanna to bankers

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Tuesday asked bankers to expedite disbursement of loans under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas campaign and ensure that the targets are achieved by March 31. UP finance minister Suresh Khanna (File Photo)

Khanna gave these directives while reviewing the progress of Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas campaign at a meeting that additional chief secretary finance Deepak Kumar and representatives of various banks attended here.

He said special camps should be organised to ensure that maximum number of young entrepreneurs are benefitted from the campaign, and the loan should be immediately disbursed on the applications already approved. He said the banks were yet to make claims for margin money regarding 3,551 applications and the same be claimed immediately.

Khanna said a target to disburse loan to 1 lakh youths has been set under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas campaign in 2024-2025. He said the banks have received 1,18,981 applications and out of them 32,087 have been approved and loan has been disbursed only to 16,924 beneficiaries. He said 41,374 applications are pending for approval while 15,163 applications are pending for disbursement of loan.