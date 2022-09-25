Complete Vindhya Corridor in six months: Yogi

Varanasi: On the eve of the completion of six months of his 2.0 government, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction work of Vindhya Corridor and told officers concerned to wrap up the project in the next six months by getting construction work done in three shifts, said a statement from the chief minister’s office. Before he reviewed the project during his Mirzapur tour, Yogi offered prayers to Maa Vindhyavasini.

Ahead of Sharadiya Navratri starting from Monday, the chief minister conducted an on-site inspection of Vindhyachal Temple and Vindhya Corridor with union minister of state for industries and commerce and Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel.

“Divide the work into three shifts while hiring more workers and artisans,” Yogi said.

A government spokesperson said that the Vindhya Corridor, modelled after Kashi Vishwanath Dham, was being built around Vindhyachal Temple at an estimated cost of ₹224 crore in an effort to facilitate pilgrimage. The corridor is being built using pink stones of Ahraura that have been expertly crafted by Jaipur, Rajasthan, artisans. This year will mark the official opening of the corridor.

Maa Vindhyavasini corridor is perhaps the dream project of chief minister Yogi Adityanath that aimed at beautification of Maa Vindhyavasini Temple, along with the creation of a 50 ft wide space for ‘parikrama’ route and for creating world class facilities for the pilgrims. After the construction of the corridor, Maa Vindhyavasini Temple would be visible from the bank of the Ganga. The Vindhyachal project would be the second corridor in eastern UP after the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which is already under construction in Varanasi.

Divisional commissioner Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and district magistrate Divya Mittal informed the CM about the progress of the project.

The CM also went through the Vindhya Corridor model and gave the project manager instructions to finish everything on time and as per standard. In view of Sharadiya Navratri, the CM also instructed officials regarding security and convenience of the pilgrims. Principal secretary, tourism and culture Mukesh Meshram was also present. Yogi presided over a review meeting with the officers and inquired about the status of the Vindhya Corridor and the Navratri Mela preparations.

The CM also suggested setting up of workshops for carving stones used in construction work. He advised the officers to better make the fundamental amenities available to the devotees in light of the Navratri Mela.

The chief minister further ordered that the whole Vindhyachal Mela region be kept clean and sanitised. He also gave instructions to improve parking, restrooms, drinking water facility, medical facilities, security measures and lighting for the convenience of the devotees.