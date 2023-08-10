Curb manufacture, sale and use of banned Chinese‘manjha’, MP writes to CM Yogi

Lucknow: Raising concern over threat to humans and animals from banned Chinese ‘manjha’ (nylon or synthetic string) used in kite flying, Dharmendra Kashyap,MP from Bareilly’s Lok Sabha constituency Aonla on Tuesday (August 8) has written a letter to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding stern action against manufacturers, sellers and purchasers to curb use of this dangerous string. The Chinese strings are often prepared using glass, metal powder or coated with synthetic non-biodegradable substances. These strings cause severe and fatal injuries to people and animals as well as birds. (Pic for representation)

The MP said in the letter that the use of Chinese strings also hit the earnings of traditional ‘manjha’ (kite strings) manufacturers of Bareilly.

It is to be noted that Bareilly is known for its over two centuries old trade of traditional ‘manjha’ manufacturing. Bareilly’s ‘manjha’ is crafted through a relatively natural process.

On July 11, 2017, the National Green Tribunal imposed a blanket ban on nylon and synthetic ‘manjha’ as it poses a threat to humans as well as animals. There have been multiple reports of this fatal string claiming lives across the country.

The tribunal had directed the state governments to prohibit the manufacture, sale, storage and purchase of this string. The ban also included cotton ‘manjha’ coated with glass, metal powder or synthetic non-biodegradable substances.

With the ban largely remaining confined to files and the kite flying season in the state about to set in with Independence Day (August 15) and Raksha Bandhan (August 30) this month, the possibility of accidents with ‘manjha’ is high. “The purpose of writing this letter at this point of time is that kite flying often increases during this season. Eventually, this increases the use of nylon string risking people’s life,” the MP’s letter stated.

The MP has urged the CM to launch a comprehensive campaign against such manufacturers and register police complaints (First Information Report) against them. Legal action should also be taken against them for risking other people’s lives by promoting and selling nylon strings. He said these strings often injured and even killed people when they got entangled around those commuting on two-wheelers and pedestrians and slit their neck, face and hands.

Notably, Bareilly’s ‘manjha’ is manufactured by coating thick paste of rice on cotton strings. “The morning ritual of most ‘manjha’ manufacturers in Bareilly is boiling pots of coarse rice into thick paste. The end-product is a sturdy ‘manjha’ capable of holding its own against rivals in tough kite-flying competitions,” Asib, a Bareilly ‘manjha’ manufacturer, had told HT earlier.

Chinese strings menace in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has faced disruptions in its operations more than a dozen times since its inception because of Chinese strings, which have metal coating, or thin wires used in kites flying. These strings are conductors of electricity due to the use of metal.

The Lucknow Metro has urged citizens a number of times to not fly kites near the metro corridor, as kite-flying not only causes damage to metro services like tripping of power supply, but also threatens lives of kite-fliers.

Other troubles caused by Chinese strings

The Chinese strings are often prepared using glass, metal powder or coated with synthetic non-biodegradable substances. These strings cause severe and fatal injuries to people and animals as well as birds. Apart from metro, transmission and distribution of Indian Railways, National Grid and Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department are also being affected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON