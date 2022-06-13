Cong attempting to give political colour to ED summons: Maurya

LUCKNOW: Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday accused the top Congress leadership of attempting to give a political spin to the summons by the enforcement directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

The ED on Friday had issued fresh summons to top Congress leadership, including party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, to appear before the agency.

While Sonia, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, has been summoned on June 23, Rahul has been summoned on June 13.

The Congress party has summoned its top leaders to Delhi ahead of Rahul Gandhi deposing before the agency.

Speaking at a press conference organised at the U.P. BJP office here, Maurya targeted the Congress for attempting to a give a “political colour” to the summons.

“Corruption is synonymous with the Congress. Both Congress leaders are out on bail in the corruption case. Rahul ji, your old formula of attempting to give a political spin and getting crowds, each time the agency summons you for interrogation, so that the issue of corruption is swept under the carpet will not work this time,” Maurya said.

“If you have done no wrong then you should not be afraid of facing the agency either,” Maurya said to Rahul.

“Congress leaders should remember that now there is the Modi government at the Centre and thus all those who have usurped the country’s resources would be brought to book,” Maurya said.

He said that the Associated Journal Limited (AJL), started by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on November 20, 1937, which ran newspapers like National Herald, Navjeevan and Qaumi Awaaz had 5,000 freedom fighters as shareholders and claimed that Congress top leadership faced the charge of engaging in corruption on the property.

“The country’s law is the same for all. Just because people are from the Gandhi family doesn’t entitle them to any relaxation. If they are not guilty, they will be in the clear but if they are, then none will be able to stop them from facing punishment as per law,” Maurya said.