Cong delegation meets kin of lynching, suicide & custodial death victims in Braj region

Agra Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai alleged on Saturday that law and order in the state had totally failed. He said the Congress would fight from the streets to the parliament to seek justice for aggrieved people. He sought action against guilty policemen found involved in cases. Congress delegation in Aligarh on Saturday. (HT)

A 13-member delegation led by Rai reached Braj region on Saturday to meet families affected by recent tragic incidents in Aligarh, Agra and Firozabad.

Aradhana Mishra, leader of UP Congress Legislative Party, MP Imran Masood, Rakesh Rathore, Tanuj Punia,MLA Virendra Chaudhary and former MLA Raj Kumar Rawat were in the delegation.

The delegation first went to Aligarh and then reached Roopdhanu village in Barsana area of Agra district before leaving for Firozabad.

It may be recalled that recently Aligarh witnessed a case of mob lynching, when a Muslim man was beaten to death on suspicion of him being a thief. In Roopdhanu village, two brothers committed suicide within three days. The station in-charge of Sadabad police station and a sub inspector were booked on the complaint of the relatives of the deceased. In Firozabad, a dalit had died in judicial custody last week.

The UPCC president sought enquiry of Aligarh mob lynching case by a sitting bench of the high court.

‘It is a very unfortunate incident which needs to be condemned. The Congress is with the aggrieved family and will raise the issue from street to parliament. The family which lost a member should get justice,” said Rai.

Member of Parliament from Saharanpur, Imran Masood blamed the BJP for damaging communal harmony in society.

The delegation then reached Roopdhanu village in Agra and met father who lost his two sons.

‘It is shocking that the state itself is meting out injustice and police turning the oppressor. The family was ruined after death of two brothers who committed suicide within three days after being harassed by police of Sadabad police station of Hathras,” said Rai.

“The villagers are angry with police which even extorted money from the innocent. This belies the claims of zero tolerance policy of chief minister Yogi Adityanath who is not paying attention to such atrocities by police. Congress is not going to be a silent spectator and will stand with the aggrieved families,” said Rai.

The delegation then left for Firozabad where Aakash, a dalit man lost his life in the district jail following his arrest for motorcycle theft, with his family attributing his death to alleged mistreatment by the Firozabad police.