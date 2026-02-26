Cong protests over case against Avimukteshwaranand, demands high-level probe

The city unit of the Congress party here on Wednesday staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to city magistrate Ravi Shankar Singh, demanding an impartial and high-level investigation into a case registered against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Prayagraj. The memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was handed over after party workers reached the district magistrate’s (DM) office amid heavy police presence. (Sourced)

The memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was handed over after party workers reached the district magistrate’s (DM) office amid heavy police presence.

Raghavendra Choubey, city unit Congress president, alleged that police stopped Swami Avimukteshwaranand and his disciples from taking a holy dip on the occasion of Amavasya during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. He claimed that the police allegedly misbehaved with them, took them to a police station and subjected them to torture.

Choubey further alleged that a conspiracy was allegedly hatched to defame Swami Avimukteshwaranand Ji Maharaj and his disciple Swami Mukundanand Brahmachari by lodging a sexual harassment case against them. Party workers blew conch shells during the demonstration and warned of a large-scale agitation if their demands are not met.

Congress leaders demanded that a retired high court judge conduct a background check of those who filed the FIR to ensure transparency in the investigation. They said only a fair inquiry would establish the facts and protect religious traditions.

Police personnel briefly stopped the protesters at the main gate of the DM office, leading to a minor scuffle. The delegation later submitted the memorandum.