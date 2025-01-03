Cong to take out yatra across U.P. for farmers’ cause

Amid the continuing agitation of farmers of Punjab, Haryana and other states, the Congress proposes to reach out to the farming community and take out Kisan Mazdoor Samman Evam Nyay Yatra across Uttar Pradesh from January 18. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai alleged the govt was maintaining a studied silence on MSP issue. (HT file)

Those aware of the development said the objective of the yatra is also to push the cause of farmers and build pressure on the BJP government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra will commence from Loni border (Ghaziabad) and cover every district of the state. The Congress proposes to appoint 300 Kisan Nyay Yodha (warriors for justice to farmers) in every district during the yatra and a convention of 22,500 Kisan Nyay Yodha of 75 districts would be organised following the end of the yatra.

The party proposes to appoint 300 Kisan Nyay Yodha in every legislative assembly constituency and a large convention of 1,20,900 warriors will be organised ahead of 2027 UP legislative assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai, who presided over a meeting convened here to prepare for the proposed yatra, said the BJP government had promised legal framework for the MSP during the farmers’ agitation.

He said the BJP government was, however, maintaining a studied silence on the issue. Rai alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and in the state were victimising farmers, labourers and workers.

Rai also alleged that the government has not paid any compensation to the families of farmers who died during the agitation. He alleged that the BJP leaders called the farmers names and insulted those farmers who dies for their cause.

According to a press release, All India Kisan Congress national vice president (organisation in charge) Akhilesh Shukla, UPCC vice president (outgoing) Vishwavijay Singh and former minister of state Omvir Tomar attended the meeting.