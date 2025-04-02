Congestion-free traffic on Lucknow roads, courtesy crackdown on illegal e-ricks

LUCKNOW Day 2 of the government’s statewide crackdown on illegal e-rickshaws uncovered widespread violations and brought some relief to commuters in the form of smoother rides and less congestion on the roads as fewer battery operated rickshaws plied on Wednesday. But the action caused a bit of inconvenience to some who prefer to commute short distances by e-rickshaws. Enforcement teams took action against 444 illegal e-rickshaws in the Agra division, 377 in Lucknow, 277 in Kanpur, 257 in Ghaziabad, 216 in Jhansi, 161 in Varanasi, 140 in Aligarh, 135 in Ayodhya, and 120 in Moradabad, said additional transport commissioner (enforcement). (File Photo)

“For the last couple of days, we are seeing some relief on the roads. Commuters in general are happy...battery-operated rickshaws were a cause of concern as they were a hinderance to smooth flow of traffic,” said Sudhir, a businessman.

But elderly commuters, who prefer e-rickshaws, were not happy. “The authorities must first make alternative arrangements before cracking the whip on this easy public transport,” said Din Bandhu, an octogenarian.

Meanwhile, 1,007 e-rickshaws were seized and challans issued to 3,093 violators during the transport department’s drive against illegal vehicles on Wednesday, said transport commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh.

The month-long campaign began on Tuesday following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives. According to the transport commissioner, authorities seized 915 e-rickshaws and issued challans to 3,035 violators on the first day of the campaign.

Enforcement teams took action against 444 illegal e-rickshaws in the Agra division, 377 in Lucknow, 277 in Kanpur, 257 in Ghaziabad, 216 in Jhansi, 161 in Varanasi, 140 in Aligarh, 135 in Ayodhya, and 120 in Moradabad, said additional transport commissioner (enforcement) Sanjay Singh, the campaign’s nodal officer, on Wednesday.