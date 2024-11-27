Congress betrayed Constitution with ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ additions: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Congress party of tampering with the Indian Constitution, particularly its Preamble, during the Emergency era. Speaking at a Constitution Day ceremony at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, he said, “The original Constitution, drafted by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, did not include the words ‘secular’ or ‘socialist.’ These were inserted during the Emergency, betraying the spirit of the Constitution.” The CM asserted that the Indian Constitution, crafted under Dr Ambedkar’s leadership, remains a unifying force for India’s 140 crore citizens. (Sourced)

Adityanath’s remarks came a day after the Supreme Court upheld the 42nd Amendment of 1976, which added the terms “socialist,” “secular,” and “integrity” to the Preamble. The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar observed that there was no “legitimate cause or justification for challenging the terms.” “The retrospectivity arguments, if accepted, would apply to all amendments. Parliament has the authority under Article 368 to amend the Constitution, including its Preamble,” the CJI stated.

The CM asserted that the Indian Constitution, crafted under Dr Ambedkar’s leadership, remains a unifying force for India’s 140 crore citizens. He called it a legacy that safeguards justice, equality, and fraternity. “The Constitution ensures equal voting rights for all, irrespective of caste, opinion, or religion—a testament to the vision of Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly,” he said.

Adityanath further accused the Congress of eroding public faith in democratic institutions. “Their actions, whether during the Emergency in 1975 or now, reflect a dictatorial and fascist mentality. They have repeatedly undermined democratic values and attempted to deprive marginalised groups of their constitutional rights,” he said.

The CM added that the Constituent Assembly debates were instrumental in shaping the Constitution. We must draw inspiration from these historic deliberations to uphold its principles.”

Adityanath called for Constitution Day to be more than a formal observance, urging it to become an awareness campaign. “This is a time to educate citizens about their rights and duties. A strong and prosperous India can only be achieved when citizens fulfill their responsibilities and exercise their rights responsibly,” he said.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating the significance of Constitution Day. “Since November 26, 2015, Constitution Day has been celebrated nationwide to honour the legacy of Dr Ambedkar and the ideals of the Constitution,” Adityanath noted.

The CM also lauded the 2019 civic duties session in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, describing it as a pivotal step in reinforcing the importance of rights and responsibilities. “The Constitution is the most robust in the world. It is our duty to protect its principles while embracing the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,’” he added.