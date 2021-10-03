Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Congress Central Manifesto Committee holds meeting in Lucknow
lucknow news

Congress Central Manifesto Committee holds meeting in Lucknow

Published on Oct 03, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Representational image
ANI | By hindustantimes.com

The meeting of Central Manifesto Committee formed by the Congress party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has started in Lucknow.

The meeting is presided over by the committee president and the former union minister Salman Khurshid. It is also being attended by the Rajya Sabha member PL Punia, Supriya Shrinate, Amitabh Dubey and Rohit Chaudhary.

State spokesperson Ashok Singh and the member of communication department, Omkar Singh, are also present in the meeting.

This time the Congress party is planning to prepare different manifestos for each Mandal to target local problems.

The Committee is expected to meet 30 different delegations today. So far the committee has held meetings in 6 different mandals. 

Topics
congress lucknow uttar pradesh
