Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Several Congress leaders detained in U.P. capital after protest over Rahul issue

Several Congress leaders detained in U.P. capital after protest over Rahul issue

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 07, 2023 11:04 PM IST

The Gujarat high court on July 7 refused to stay the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark

Several Congress leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Brijlal Khabri, along with over 100 partymen were detained as they held a demonstration to protest disqualification of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP and demanded revocation of his membership here on Friday.

Congress workers and leaders staging a protest in front of UPCC headquarters in Lucknow on July 7. (HT photo)
Congress workers and leaders staging a protest in front of UPCC headquarters in Lucknow on July 7. (HT photo)

The Gujarat high court on Friday refused to stay the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark. As the news about it reached UPCC headquarters, Congress leaders and workers led by UPCC president Brijlal Khabri assembled there and began demanding revocation of his membership.

The partymen held a demonstration in front of UPCC headquarters and tried to proceed towards the GPO Park-Ambedkar statue in Hazratganj area. The police, however, stopped them at the barricade put up in front of the UPCC headquarters and took them in preventive custody.

“Yes, many senior leaders and party workers were detained and taken to the Eco Garden. They have been released now,” said UPCC spokesman Ashok Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out