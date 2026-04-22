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Congress, SP have anti-women mindset: UP deputy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM Maurya criticized Congress and SP for opposing the Women's Reservation Bill, claiming they have an anti-women mindset and warning of electoral consequences.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 09:28 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party have an anti-women mindset and that both parties are driven by family interests.

Uttar Pradesd deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya addressing media persons in Prayagraj on April 22. (HT photo)

Addressing media persons on the first day of his two-day visit to Prayagraj, Maurya claimed that parties such as the Congress, SP, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the DMK have consistently obstructed progressive initiatives.

Criticising the Opposition over the Women’s Reservation Bill, he said these parties acted as barriers to its passage. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has two women in his immediate family—his mother and sister—both Members of Parliament, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife is also an MP. “Despite this, they opposed the bill,” Maurya added.

He warned that women voters would respond strongly, leading to the political decline of these parties. He said the SP would pay a heavy price in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, while the Congress would shrink further by 2029.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Congress, SP have anti-women mindset: UP deputy CM Maurya
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Congress, SP have anti-women mindset: UP deputy CM Maurya
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