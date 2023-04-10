Strategy in place to win civic polls, says Congress

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has worked out a strategy to field strong candidates who can win the civic elections scheduled to be held on May 4 and 11 in the state.

As the Congress does not have any organisational structure at the municipal corporation-level, it may soon set up new teams that will work to strengthen the party in urban local bodies. (For representation)

“The Congress has worked out a strategy for elections to urban local bodies in Uttar Pradesh. We will field strong candidates who can win all the 17 municipal corporations, 199 Nagar Palika Parishads and 544 nagar panchayats,” said UPCC spokesman Krishnakant Pandey in a press statement.

Pandey said the party was in the final stages of announcing its candidates for the polls. “We are going to select candidates following an equation on seat-to-seat basis. So the party will appoint in-charges for different regions,” said Pandey.

UPCC president Brijlal Khabri, meanwhile, will convene a meeting of all frontal organisations of the party, at the party headquarters here on Tuesday. He said the government has not given appropriate reservation to Dalits and other backward classes in the polls. Only two seats are reserved for scheduled castes (SCs) and four for OBCs in all the 17 municipal corporations, he added.

Khabri observed only 24 seats have been reserved for SCs in the nagar palika parishads and 86 in nagar panchayats.