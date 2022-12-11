Congress to take out 6 state-level ‘Bharat Jodo’ rallies

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) will launch a state-level ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Barabanki on Sunday. The yatra is expected to reach Lucknow the next day.

Zonal president Nakul Dubey, in a press statement, said the UPCC would be taking out six state-level yatras from different places in the state. “The yatra from Barabanki will culminate in Hardoi on December 21 after covering various districts,” he added.

Dubey said senior party leaders, including UPCC president Brijlal Khabri, would be leading the rallies ahead of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was expected to enter the state in early January.