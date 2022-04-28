Congress weighs options to strengthen party in Uttar Pradesh
The Congress appears to be working on three options to strengthen the party organisation in the state after it won just two seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
The options include a new Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) under a senior leader as the state unit chief (as has been functioning traditionally over the years), appointing four to five working presidents, along with the UPCC chief, or have three separate and independent state organisation units for west UP, Bundelkhand and Kanpur divisions and east UP with the Awadh region.
It remains to be seen whether the Congress high command works in accordance with the wishes of the party cadres and makes any noticeable change while weighing the options to gear up the party organisation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
“Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has discussed these three options with senior state leaders. She may hold further discussions and take a call. She will send one of the three proposals to Congress president Sonia Gandhi for approval and the party may make an announcement in this regard probably by the next month,” said a senior Congress functionary.
“Various names being discussed for appointment on the party chief’s post include senior leaders and former Rajya Sabha MPs PL Punia and Pramod Tiwari, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, former UPCC president and former MP Nirmal Khatri and party leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui,” said the functionary.
The UPCC’s functioning has virtually come to a stop for over a month following the resignation of the state unit chief Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ on March 15.
He was asked to resign along with others following the party’s defeat in the 2022 assembly polls. Earlier, he was installed as the chief of the revamped UPCC in October 2019 with much fanfare. The UPCC was revamped to give a new look to the party after the Congress’ debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had taken a personal interest in the revamping exercise and opposition by the party veterans to the installation of the new team was dealt with a firm hand.
-
Kharghar Turbhe Link Road will reduce travel time by 30 minutes
City and Industrial Development Corporation has decided to construct Kharghar Turbhe Link Road that will include a tunnel through the hills that separate the two regions. The road will reduce the travel time for motorists from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai to Kharghar by 30 minutes. The CIDCO board that approved the project has sent it to the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) for approval.
-
Ulhasnagar civic body urged to join in Waldhuni River cleanliness drive
The Waldhuni River Conservation Samiti (Waldhuni Nadi Sanvardhan Samiti), an NGO cleaning the Waldhuni River in Ambernath region, has asked the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation to initiate cleaning work of the river that flows in Ulhasnagar region. The representatives of the NGO met the UMC commissioner and asked the civic body to join the drive.
-
In two months, Thane Police, Child Protection Unit reunite 18 runaway children with families
A 12-year-old boy staying in Jalna, nine hours' drive from Mumbai, ran away from his home and reached Kalyan station but did not know how to go back home. He ran away only because his parents scolded him for playing cricket and not studying or attending school regularly. The Child Protection Unit was informed about the boy. It swung into action and found him in two days and reunited him with his family.
-
New Veterans’ Node at Southern Command to address concerns
A Veterans' Node has been created at headquarters Southern Command unit run canteen complex. The aim of this node is to provide a single point access to the veterans of Pune Station for addressing their concerns. It's a complex with tailor made workstations to facilitate easy access and to expeditiously provide information of various benefits and entitlements. The Southern Star fraternity reaffirms its commitment to the cause of veterans and their well-being.
-
After poll debacle, Punjab Congress to be revamped: Warring
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Thursday that the party would be revamped at state and district levels to infuse new life in it after the assembly poll debacle. Without naming anyone, he said that certain leaders considered themselves superior but no one was above the party. He also advised his party men against adopting ugly tactics to rise to powerful positions. “Let your work speak for you,” he said.
