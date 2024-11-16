Conmen steal 2 crore from firm of minster’s son

Cyber fraudsters stole an amount ₹2.08 crore from a company of which the son of UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” is the MD, cyber police in Prayagraj said. (For representation)

In his police complaint, Ritesh Srivastava, an official of ECAVO Agro Daily Private Limited, said on November 13 he received a message on his WhatsApp from an account whose display picture was of the company’s managing director and the minister’s son, Abhishek Gupta. Assuming the text to be genuine, Srivastava shared bank account details of the company with the fraudsters.

The company official was then asked to transfer ₹68 lakh to another bank account owned by entity ‘Galaxy Electronics’.

After some time, Srivastava received messages with instructions to transfer ₹65 lakh to Leader Oil Corporation and ₹75 lakh to PR Globalisation Trading OPC Limited.

The accountant said the MD denied sending any such messages when Srivastava raised the issue with him.

The in-charge Cyber Police Station, Rajeev Kumar Tiwari said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of Srivastava. The cabinet minister, meanwhile, was not available for comment.