Connecting cops to tech helped establish rule of law in UP, says Yogi

Published on Oct 27, 2022 11:10 PM IST

Recruitment on 1.50 lakh posts, including 22,218 reserved for women, carried out in state police. Budget for police modernization hiked from ₹2.81 crore to ₹131.79 crore, says CM

Dignitaries at the two-day Chintan Shivir presided over by union home minister Amit Shah at Surajkund in Haryana on Thursday. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the UP government was following the policy of zero tolerance against crime/criminals and no organized criminal was out of jail in the state.

“Criminals have either been sent to jails or have been killed by the police in action taken in defence during their arrests,” he said while attending a two-day Chintan Shivir presided over by union home minister Amit Shah at Surajkund in Haryana on Thursday.

Chief ministers/home ministers of states and lieutenant governors/administrators of union territories are taking part in the two-day event. Adityanath expressed confidence that the Chintan Shivir would play an important role in realizing ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said an upgrade in modern facilities to the police, police reforms and connecting the police force to technology had shown good results and helped in establishing the rule of law in UP.

“For the first time, three women PAC battalions have been set up and three more are being set up in the state. Police action has strengthened the sense of security among women, weaker sections of society and traders,” stated Adityanath. He also gave details about action taken by the anti-Romeo squad/special teams in the state.

Incidents of crime were on decline and there was a decrease in the number of incidents of dacoity, loot, murder, rioting, kidnapping for ransom and rape in UP, he added.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister and guidance of union home minister, the state government has been able to bring about an improvement in law and order situation despite challenges. The state government has modernised police force, improved infrastructure facilities and carried out recruitment drives in the past five years to strengthen law and order,” he said.

He said recruitment on 1.50 lakh posts, including 22,218 reserved for women, was carried out in the state police. “The police budget in state has nearly been doubled and gone up to 30,203.92 crore in 2021-2022 against 16,115.18 crore in 2017-2018. The budget for police modernization has been increased from 2.81 crore to 131.79 crore,” added the CM.

For the first time, four police commissionerates had been set up in Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Kanpur Nagar and Varanasi while the UP Special Security Force was also constituted, said Adityanath. He said three companies of state disaster relief force were functional while cyber police stations were being set up in all the police ranges.

“Eighteen modern cyber labs are being set up in as many divisions while advanced cyber forensic lab is being set up at cyber headquarters in Lucknow,” said the CM.

He said UP was on top position on the list of states for conviction of criminals in cases of crime against women. “The conviction rate us 59.1 % in the state and this is nearly double of the national average of 26.6%,” added Adityanath.

Thursday, October 27, 2022
