Fri, Dec 12, 2025
Conspiracy to delete votes in areas where BJP lost: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 09:02 pm IST

SP chief refers to former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former minister KT Rama Rao as his “constant companions”

LUCKNOW In a veiled attack on the central government and the BJP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that those who never sang Vande Mataram before or after Independence, and those who did not like the Tricolour flag, are now giving certificates of patriotism.

Akhilesh Yadav will attend the ‘Vision India: AI Summit’ organised by his party in Hyderabad on Saturday. (File Photo)
“Today, India has become a country where people face difficulties at every step. To address these problems, we have devised a path called Vision India, which will lead to a positive, realistic and progressive future,” he said speaking to the media at an event in Hyderabad.

Yadav, who will attend the ‘Vision India: AI Summit’ organised by his party in Hyderabad on Saturday, said AI will affect every sector, emphasising that India should move forward with technological capabilities and connect youths with the technological agenda.

Regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the SP chief said the Election Commission should work to increase the vote count. “But it is being seen that approximately 30 million votes are going to be deleted in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP and the Election Commission are conspiring together to delete votes in areas where the BJP has lost. This is a conspiracy against democracy,” he alleged.

“The process is being carried out as an NRC under the guise of SIR. The BJP is making people search for documents. All kinds of documents are being demanded. The biggest misfortune is that Aadhaar is not being accepted. Aadhaar contains all information, including an image of the eye’s retina, a fingerprint and complete, detailed information about every individual, but it is not being validated, causing distress,” he added.

Earlier, in response to a question, Yadav referred to former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former minister KT Rama Rao as his “constant companions” and that he will always be with them.

