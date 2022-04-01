Constitute special teams under Mission Shakti in each district for safety of women: ACS (home)
The district magistrates and superintendents of police of all the 75 districts will constitute special teams for the security of the women for the state-wide Mission Shakti drive launching on Friday. The special teams will be deputed at the schools, colleges, markets, shopping malls and crowded places for the effective check in the cases of molestation and harassment of women, said additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi.
In a letter to all the divisional commissioners, ADG zone, police commissioners, DIG range, district magistrates and superintendents of police, Awasthi said, the first phase of the Mission Shakti will commence on April 2. The officers should prepare a 100-day work plan to run the drive in the respective districts, he said.
In each district, the police will organise foot patrolling in the evening in the markets and crowded spots. The police officers will also participate in the foot patrolling for a minimum of one hour daily, the officers should communicate and collect feedback from the people during patrolling. A message that the police are their friend should be sent among the people, to increase the faith of the people in the police so that they can register their complaints without any fear at the police stations. The ADG zone, IG zone and DIG range will ensure foot patrolling in their respective areas, Awasthi said.
The DGP will set up a portal for foot patrolling at the police headquarter, the officers of all the districts will upload the information, action taken and photos of the foot patrolling on the portal daily. The details of the foot patrolling should be uploaded on the website of each district and social media for awareness among the people, he said.
Awasthi further directed the district and police officers to ensure security, cleanliness and supply of water at all the temples in view of the start of the festivity of Navratri from Friday.
The senior officers will review the arrangements with spot visits, he added.
Covid-19: MP logs 27 cases, no fresh death; active tally at 140
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,137 on Friday after detection of 27 new cases, while no fresh death due to the disease was registered in the state, a health department official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, reduced to 0.01 from 0.06 on Thursday, he said. The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,263, leaving the state with 140 active cases, the official informed.
Dehu administration bans sale of meat and fish
Anyone selling fish and meat in the village of Dehu will be fined up to ₹25,000, a circular issued by the Nagar Panchayat on April 1, has stated. Dehu is an important pilgrimage site in Maharashtra and is the birthplace of Sant Tukaram, one of the state's renowned poet-saint who lived in the 17th century. A restauranteur in Dehu, Atiq Shaikh said that a majority of his clients were vegetarian.
Soren family feud out in open, CM’s sister-in-law meets Governor
The feud in the family of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former chief minister Shibu Soren spilled over into the open on Friday after Sita Soren, elder daughter-in-law of party supremo Shibu Soren, alleged that the original idea of Jharkhand formation was being defeated as the Hemant Soren government has failed to curb “loot of land” and that the corrupt officers are being shielded.
Assessing dues claim by J’khand govt: Coal PSU
The Central Coalfields Limited, a Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India, on Friday said it's assessing outstanding dues it owes to the Jharkhand government, which had recently warned of stopping coal supply if its dues were not cleared. Talking to reporters at the CCL headquarters here, its chairman-cum-managing director P M Prasad said district committees were formed under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners (DCs) to make the assessment.
Six members of inter-state looters’ gang arrested in Varanasi
Six members, including the kingpin of an inter-state looters gang, that looted ₹8 lakh from a grocery trader in broad daylight in Kabirchaura area of Varanasi on March 24, were arrested from Benia Bagh area on Friday, police said. The gang goes by the name of Irani Gang and has network in different states, said a police officer. After registering a case against unidentified miscreants at Chowk police station, Varanasi, police started investigation.
