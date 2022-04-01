Constitute special teams under Mission Shakti in each district for safety of women: ACS (home)

The district magistrates and superintendents of police of all the 75 districts will constitute special teams for the security of the women for the state-wide Mission Shakti drive launching on Friday. The special teams will be deputed at the schools, colleges, markets, shopping malls and crowded places for the effective check in the cases of molestation and harassment of women, said additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

In a letter to all the divisional commissioners, ADG zone, police commissioners, DIG range, district magistrates and superintendents of police, Awasthi said, the first phase of the Mission Shakti will commence on April 2. The officers should prepare a 100-day work plan to run the drive in the respective districts, he said.

In each district, the police will organise foot patrolling in the evening in the markets and crowded spots. The police officers will also participate in the foot patrolling for a minimum of one hour daily, the officers should communicate and collect feedback from the people during patrolling. A message that the police are their friend should be sent among the people, to increase the faith of the people in the police so that they can register their complaints without any fear at the police stations. The ADG zone, IG zone and DIG range will ensure foot patrolling in their respective areas, Awasthi said.

The DGP will set up a portal for foot patrolling at the police headquarter, the officers of all the districts will upload the information, action taken and photos of the foot patrolling on the portal daily. The details of the foot patrolling should be uploaded on the website of each district and social media for awareness among the people, he said.

Awasthi further directed the district and police officers to ensure security, cleanliness and supply of water at all the temples in view of the start of the festivity of Navratri from Friday.

The senior officers will review the arrangements with spot visits, he added.