Construction of Ram temple to cost 1800 crore: Trust

A sum of ₹1800 crore will be spent on building the Ram temple in Ayodhya according to a revised estimate, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth KshetraTrust, said to the media after a meeting in the temple town on Sunday evening.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also finalised its rules and regulations after the meeting presided over by Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram temple construction committee.

“After several revisions, we have reached this estimate. Even this might go up,” Rai said about the construction cost.

The Trust has also decided to use white marble in construction of the idol of Lord Ram.

Idols of several other deities of the Ramayan era will also come up at the Ram temple.

“Rules and regulations of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have been finalised. We have been working on it for the past several months,” Champat Rai said.

The construction of the temple is expected to be completed by December 2023 and Lord Ram is expected to be seated in the sanctum sanctorum by the Makar Sankranti festival in January 2024, Rai said.

He also said 14 of the 15 trust members attended the meeting.

Nripendra Misra, trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, treasurer Govind Dev Giri, member Udupi Peethadheeshwar Vishwatirtha Prasannacharya, Dr Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das, Kameshwar Chaupal and ex-officio member district magistrate Nitish Kumar were among those who were present physically. Keshav Parasharan, Yugpurush Parmanand, Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and ex-officio member state principal secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad participated virtually.