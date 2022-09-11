Construction of Ram temple to cost ₹1800 crore: Trust
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also finalised its rules and regulations after the meeting presided over by Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram temple construction committee.
A sum of ₹1800 crore will be spent on building the Ram temple in Ayodhya according to a revised estimate, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth KshetraTrust, said to the media after a meeting in the temple town on Sunday evening.
“After several revisions, we have reached this estimate. Even this might go up,” Rai said about the construction cost.
The Trust has also decided to use white marble in construction of the idol of Lord Ram.
Idols of several other deities of the Ramayan era will also come up at the Ram temple.
“Rules and regulations of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have been finalised. We have been working on it for the past several months,” Champat Rai said.
The construction of the temple is expected to be completed by December 2023 and Lord Ram is expected to be seated in the sanctum sanctorum by the Makar Sankranti festival in January 2024, Rai said.
He also said 14 of the 15 trust members attended the meeting.
Nripendra Misra, trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, treasurer Govind Dev Giri, member Udupi Peethadheeshwar Vishwatirtha Prasannacharya, Dr Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das, Kameshwar Chaupal and ex-officio member district magistrate Nitish Kumar were among those who were present physically. Keshav Parasharan, Yugpurush Parmanand, Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and ex-officio member state principal secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad participated virtually.
18-45 age group leads vaccination drive in last 10 days in Pune
In the age group of 18 to 45 years, Pune district reported more vaccination in the last 10 days as compared to other groups, according to data from Co-WIN dashboard that suggests other age groups saw less vaccination. Pune Municipal Corporation health department, immunisation officer, Dr Suryakant Deokar, said that many students in the 12-18 age group are not attending schools regularly because of the festive season.
Ludhiana | Khanna police form 6 teams to keep tab on illegal sand mining
Following murderous attack on the teams of mining department by people involved in illegal sand mining in Machhiwara, Khanna police has initiated a drive forming six special teams, led by senior officers, that will patrol along the river sides to keep a tab on the illegal activity during odd hours. Police have identified eight points in Machhiwara alongside Sutlej river from where the accused extract sand illegally at late-night and in wee hours.
U.P. govt to help Dalit groups become entrepreneurs
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give preference to Dalits who come in groups and in form of societies, seeking various benefits to become entrepreneurs. The government has set up project implementation units (PIUs) in every district that will help these Dalit groups to successfully roll out their business ventures. “The government is also interacting with corporate houses for marketing of products manufactured by these groups of Dalit entrepreneurs,” Lalji Nirmal, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation further said.
Four surveys indicate BJP’s victory in Himachal, claims CM
Dharamshala: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that independent agencies have done four surveys in Himachal all of which have forecasted the repeat of the BJP government in the state. “Is Baar Taaz Nahi Rivaz Badlega (It is a tradition, not the government that will change),” he said.
CM directs officials to assess drought-like situation in various Bihar districts
On Saturday, Chief minister Nitish Kumar had issued a slew of instructions to the agriculture and disaster management department during a review meeting held to assess the situation in various districts and had stressed that seed distribution to farmers under a contingency crop plan should be fast-tracked. “We have not assessed how much would be the rice production. But it will not as high as last few years when the paddy coverage was high,” said an agriculture officer.
