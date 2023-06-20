Woman S-I, who applied for marriage with Muslim man, transferred to Sambhal

LUCKNOW A woman sub-inspector in Bareilly, who applied for marriage with a Muslim man under the Special Marriage Act, was transferred to Sambhal district on Monday, police officials said on Tuesday. The Special Marriage Act allows two people from different religions to tie the knot without changing their faith. (Pic for representation)

The Special Marriage Act allows two people from different religions to tie the knot without changing their faith. But the controversy erupted when the S-I’s family, who are from Meerut, accused the Muslim man of forcibly making her embrace Islam. The family had requested authorities to transfer her to another district closer to their native place Meerut so that she could be brought out of the influence of the man.

A senior police official said the woman S-I had almost completed her maximum time period of seven years in Bareilly district and her transfer was already pending.

He, however, added that the request made by her family was also considered, following which she was transferred to Sambhal, which is closer to Meerut. The official said the S-I did not turn up before senior authorities when asked about her viewpoint.

Another police official said that the sub-inspector was absent from duty since Thursday without informing her seniors.

Bareilly city magistrate N Ram, who is in-charge of the Sadar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in the absence of SDM Pratush Pandey, confirmed that the sub-inspector had applied to get married to the Muslim man under the Special Marriage Act.

