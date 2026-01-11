‘Conversion racket’ operating from skill training centre in Kanpur Dehat busted; 3 held

Police claimed to have busted an alleged religious conversion racket in Kanpur Dehat with the arrest of three people accused of using a vocational training centre as a front to lure economically vulnerable individuals since the Covid-19 pandemic. Documents seized from the accused were being examined to determine the scale of the operation and the number of people allegedly converted, officials said. (For representation)

Those arrested on Saturday night were identified as Daniel Sharad Singh, Hari Om Tyagi and Savitri Sharma -- aged between 45 and 50 years. According to police, they were operating under the banner of Navakanti Society from a closed school building located about a kilometre from Akbarpur police station. Officials claimed that the group targeted scheduled caste families and poor residents by offering skill training, financial assistance and basic amenities, before gradually pushing them towards conversion.

Superintendent of police (Kanpur Dehat) Shraddha Narendra Pandey said the school had shut during the pandemic and was later repurposed as a vocational training centre.

“The arrested accused used skill-development activities such as stitching, embroidery, weaving and basic technical training to build trust among villagers, after which religious activities followed,” she said.

The case came to light following the arrest of one Pannalal in a separate conversion case in Kannauj district in December 2025. During questioning, investigators found leads pointing to Kanpur Dehat. A special investigation team (SIT) was subsequently formed, and surveillance and cyber teams tracked phone contacts and financial trails that led to the Akbarpur-based centre.

Police said the group provided “inducements” such as handpumps and other basic necessities to villages. Around 50 handpumps, each costing approximately ₹50,000, were installed in different areas and are now under scrutiny.

Documents seized from the accused were being examined to determine the scale of the operation and the number of people allegedly converted, officials said.

Investigators said the accused ran multiple clubs tailored to different age groups, including youth, children, the elderly and those with limited education. One such unit, described as “Grih Kalisia” (home church), allegedly involved “local converts” hosting prayer meetings at their homes and projecting Christianity as a pathway out of poverty. Another group, called “Avana”, allegedly focused specifically on children.

Police also claimed the group operated video Bible-reading schools, adult education centres and sewing training units. Those deemed “mature” in the faith after conversion were designated as pastors at the district level, they added.

Police acted on a complaint by Ram Bharose, a resident of Nibauli village, who was allegedly lured with promises of assistance and later pressured into conversion. An FIR was registered under sections 3 and 5(1), 5(2) and 5(3) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

Police further alleged that the racket functioned like a multi-level marketing network. Initially, a few individuals were offered help and drawn into prayer meetings, for which they were paid ₹200 per session. Those who actively promoted the religion or facilitated conversions were allegedly given skill training and paid monthly amounts ranging from ₹6,000 to ₹10,000, along with additional incentives.

Further leads emerged after scrutiny of call records linked to Pannalal, enabling police to piece together the wider network. Authorities are now examining bank accounts for possible domestic and foreign funding.

Interrogation also revealed possible links to neighbouring districts such as Auraiya, Jalaun, Kanpur Nagar, Fatehpur and Jhansi, as well as other states. Police said the accused had attended events outside Uttar Pradesh as well.

Investigators said Daniel Sharad Singh was originally known as Sharad Singh and added “Daniel” after converting. Photographs recovered during the probe reportedly show groups of 15 to 50 people attending Bible readings, with some images allegedly featuring foreign nationals. These visuals, along with financial records, are being analysed to establish funding sources.

“The organisation is registered in Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh. There may be larger links beyond the district,” SP Pandey said, adding that the investigation was ongoing and further arrests could not be ruled out.