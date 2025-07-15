Corruption case: State govt chargesheets suspended Invest UP CEO

LUCKNOW The UP government served a charge sheet on former Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash about four months after placing him under suspension following charges of corruption. The state government also ordered a vigilance probe against Abhishek Prakash (Pic for representation)

An IAS officer of 2006 batch, Prakash, also posted as secretary (infrastructure and industrial development), was placed under suspension on March 20, 2025, when a representative of SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited alleged that the officer asked him to speak to a middleman who allegedly demanded commission for getting Invest UP’s nod for setting up a plant of solar cell and solar energy related parts in UP.

“We have served a charge sheet on Abhishek Prakash and he has been asked to reply to it. The state government will appoint an inquiry officer to probe the charges once a reply to the charge sheet is received,” said a senior officer.

As Invest UP CEO, Abhishek Prakash on March 12 presided over the meeting of the evaluation committee which considered the SAEL application for setting up the solar power plant. The state appointment department, in a memorandum dated March 20, 2025, pointed out contradictions in the note sheet on the file about the recommendation of the evaluation committee about applicant’s case and the approved minutes of the same meeting.

The note sheet mentioned, “The committee recommended the application to the HLEC (High Level Expert Committee) for further recommendation and approval in the light of above negotiations on its strategic importance and case-to-case package being sought by the applicant.”

On the other hand, the minutes of the meeting issued after approval of the Invest UP CEO mentioned: “The committee recommended that the application be put up before the evaluation committee again for re-evaluation after relevant details submitted by the applicant, YEIDA and UPPCL.” Whether Abhishek Prakash is directly or indirectly responsible for the changes in the recommendations about the company would be known once the inquiry into the issue is completed.

An FIR naming an unnamed senior officer of Invest UP was also filed and investigations in the case were handed over to the police. Besides ordering disciplinary inquiry against him, the state government also ordered a vigilance probe against Abhishek Prakash. His role in the alleged irregularities in acquisition of land for the defence corridor has also come into question. Prakash was not available for comments.