Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cough syrup nexus to air pollution: SP lawmakers protest in unique ways

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 10:58 pm IST

Samajwadi Party lawmakers staged unique protests at Uttar Pradesh's Vidhan Bhavan, highlighting issues of cough syrup safety and air pollution.

From a member riding a bicycle with a huge cough syrup cutout to another legislator wearing a poster full of questions on the same issue and a third member arriving at the Vidhan Bhavan with an oxygen mask on his face to highlight the problem of air pollution, Samajwadi Party lawmakers protested in unique ways outside the House on the first day of the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature.

Samajwadi Party MLC Ashutosh Sinha holds a protest on the cough syrup issue at the Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Samajwadi Party MLC Ashutosh Sinha holds a protest on the cough syrup issue at the Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Earlier in the day, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said those accused in the cough syrup nexus had links with the Samajwadi Party.

SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha reached Vidhan Bhavan on a bicycle with a huge cutout of a cough syrup bottle on it. The cutout read, “Jadui syrup. Peene wala mar jata hai, bechne wala daulatmand ho jaata hai. Satta ka sanrakshan pata hai, phir videsh nikal jata hai.” (Magical syrup: The one who drinks it dies, the one who sells it becomes wealthy. He enjoys the protection of power, and then escapes abroad).”

On the other hand, SP MLA from Shikohabad Mukesh Verma wore a poster asking when the big names involved in the cough-syrup racket will be arrested? The symbolic protest by SP lawmakers came a day after the party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav had announced that his party members will strongly raise the cough-syrup issue in the state legislature.

Meanwhile, SP MLA from Bhadohi Zahid Beg reached the Vidhan Bhavan on a bicycle with an oxygen mask, raising the issue of pollution and air quality index (AQI) levels).

“Today, the condition of pollution in the state capital Lucknow is very bad. Despite taking medicines and cough syrup, my condition didn’t improve. Even these cough syrups are not safe anymore now. The government has turned a blind eye to the issue, they are not bothered about people’s health,” he said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Cough syrup nexus to air pollution: SP lawmakers protest in unique ways
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Samajwadi Party lawmakers staged unique protests outside the Uttar Pradesh legislature, highlighting air pollution and a cough syrup nexus. MLC Ashutosh Sinha rode a bicycle with a cough syrup cutout, while MLA Mukesh Verma questioned the arrest of key figures in the scandal. Zahid Beg wore an oxygen mask to underscore pollution concerns. These protests followed party leader Akhilesh Yadav's commitment to address these issues in the assembly.