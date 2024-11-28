Countdown to Black Friday begins in Lucknow! Here’s where and how to shop

Mirroring the international trend of Black Friday sale which stormed India via online offers, the city too is gearing up for the shopping extravaganza which offers windfall of discounts beginning this Friday. International brands are going all out to attract buyers but the homegrowns brands too are following the trend and offering weekend discounts. Shoppers at a mall in Lucknow (HT)

A final year law student, Naureen Rizvi (22), an ardent follower of BFs, says, “For shoppers across age groups, it’s surely a boon. We wait for this sale all year round as it gives us the best deals on platter. Getting 40%-50% off that on the best of the branded lot, I mean what else we could ask for with wedding and festive season around.”

“Most of the digital brands are all set for the biggest sale day and so are we. It will be announced in a day or two. For Black Friday, finance companies are offering 5-10% discount ranging from ₹700-10,000 from November 27 to December 2,” informs a salesperson at Croma store.

Malls are prepped!

The biggest draw is at the city malls which are doing their best to woo customers by sending messages, mailers and social media posts to spread awareness about Black Friday sale.

“To make customers feel special, we are organising Moshpit Arena featuring Krsna, Bali & Fotty 7, to make the shopping experience bigger. Under Black Friday offer we have up to 70% off on different brands. Then we have assured gifts up to ₹1,500 on shopping worth ₹15,000 from the mall. Customers will have to upload invoices on our app under the Black Friday campaign to claim their gifts,” adds Sanjiv Sarin from Phoenix Palassio mall where the fest will be on till December 1.

LULU Mall which hosts various Indian and international brands too has announced the festival of shopping. Wave Mall, Saharaganj Mall, Fun Republic and Phoenix United Mall are following suit.

“Most of our brands are going in for the Black Friday sale and giving good offers. From the mall’s end too, we are giving gift vouchers and film coupons on purchase of ₹4,999 and when the purchase is high, we are offering a month-long free-parking pass,” says Yogendra Arya of Crown Mall.

EOS or Black Friday?

“End of season is knocking doors where Indian brands give offers and usually it begins mid-December. Currently, the marriage season is going on and compulsive shopping is happening, so bringing an extra sale is not required. Instead, we observe it as a Customer Connect Day and we call them and invite them to visit the store to check our collection and offer them a feel-good discount. For international brands its surely a good opportunity but for Indian brands EOS offers better opportunity to customers,” shares Mridul Kumar, deputy manager, visual merchandising, Louis Philippe.

E-Commerce

Amazon: The Black Friday sale is happening from November 21 to November 29. Grab discounts on home gadgets, laptops, and more.

Flipkart: Shop tech gadgets and home essentials with great deals until November 29.

Croma: Black Friday deals from November 24 to 26 include discounts on smartphones, appliances, and electronics.

Myntra: Starting November 27, the Myntra Black Friday Sale offers 50-80% off.

Beauty care: Naykaa, Mac, The Body Shop and others too are offering discounts.