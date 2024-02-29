Country’s 60 pc carpet exports from Uttar Pradesh: Yogi at Bharat Tex 2024

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 60 percent of India’s carpet exports originated from Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The country’s total carpet exports are worth ₹17,000 crore. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Bharat Tex 2024 in New Delhi on Feb 29. (Sourced)

Yogi, who visited “Bharat Tex 2024”, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, interacted with media persons there and said the global market awaited India’s skills, innovation and technology in the textile sector, said an official press release.

He said the textile industry stands as the second largest employment provider after agriculture, offering boundless opportunities for technological advancements.

The CM extended a warm welcome to all buyers and visitors at the Bharat Tex 2024 Uttar Pradesh Pavilion and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the opportunity to participate as a partner state in the textile event.

He said the exhibition showcased the past, present and future needs of the textile industry, with special emphasis on the international aspect through “Bharat Mandapam” and “Yashobhoomi”. The CM said at Bharat Tex 2024, Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated its expertise in the textile sector, with 20 exhibitors in “Yashobhoomi” and 46 exhibitors in “Bharat Mandapam”.

As per Yogi, the artisans have displayed handicrafts, carpets and other handloom products from the state to buyers from across the country and the world and are receiving their appreciation.

The CM said efforts have been made in the past seven years to promote Lucknow’s Chikankari, Sitapur’s Durrie, Bareilly’s Zari Zardozi and Bhadohi’s carpets. He said all these crafts serve as crucial means for creating employment opportunities.

“Uttar Pradesh holds limitless opportunities in the textile sector. Under PM Modi’s PM Mitra Park Scheme, a mega textile park is set to be established in an area of 1000 acres between Lucknow and Hardoi as part of the plan implemented at seven locations across the country,” Yogi added. He also visited the stalls from different parts of the country at the exhibition, evincing interest in their products.