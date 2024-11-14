Couple out to distribute daughter’s wedding card hit by car, one dead

Tragedy struck a family involved in marriage preparations, when a couple, out to distribute their daughter’s wedding card, was hit by a car in the PGI area of Lucknow, on Wednesday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The woman, who died in the mishap, was identified as Meena Singh, 58. She was on a bike with her husband, Ram Asare Singh, 60.

People caught the car driver and handed him over to the police.

Ram Asare Singh, originally from Varanasi, retired from the post of traffic sub-inspector in March. He was currently living with his family in Kalli West Police Line.

“Ram Asare and his wife, Meena Singh, had left on a bike to distribute their daughter’s wedding card on Wednesday. A car hit their bike from behind near Vrindavan Sector-9, sometime in the evening. The couple was injured in the accident,” said Rana R Singh, brother of Ram Asare Singh, adding that their daughter is to get married on December 9.

The injured couple was admitted to a private hospital. There, Meena Singh died on Thursday afternoon. Ram Asare was discharged by the doctors.

Rashly driven car leaves biker dead, driver flees

A car hit a young man in Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talab area leading to his death on the spot, late on Wednesday night.

Seeing people coming, the driver left the car and managed to flee from the spot. The police reached the spot and took the young man to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“The police got the post-mortem examination done and handed over the body to the family. The young man’s father has given a complaint to the police and an FIR was registered under relevant sections,” said SHO BKT Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The deceased was identified as Manish Yadav, 27, son of Anil Kumar Yadav, and a resident of Dugoli Kakori, who used to work in a printing press. He suffered serious head injuries besides others.

The family told police that his office is in Bakshi Ka Talab and on Wednesday, he left the office and was riding his bike to attend the wedding ceremony of a colleague. While returning, a car coming from the wrong side hit him near Raitha Ring Road, BKT, at around 11.30 pm. Anil was thrown in the air on impact.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s brother, Ashish Yadav, said that a bottle of liquor was found in the car.

Police said that the owner is being traced from the car number, and an investigation is on.