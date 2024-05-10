Court rejects bail plea of Dhampur MLA, son in arson case

The Bijnor district court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of BJP MLA Ashok Rana and his son Priyankar Rana in a case of arson. It also issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against eight co-accused who allegedly set fire to a plant of a road construction company in the district on April 29. Regarding the arrest of the MLA and his son, the SP said an investigation was underway and the interrogation of the eight men might help the police.

Bijnor superintendent of police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the Dhampur MLA and his son had moved the Allahabad high court after their bail plea was rejected. He added while three accused were already arrested, the district court had now issued NBWs against eight others. Four licensed and six illegal weapons were recovered from the possession of the three arrested.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Regarding the arrest of the MLA and his son, the SP said an investigation was underway and the interrogation of the eight men might help the police.

Among the charges slapped on the MLA and his son are of rioting (IPC sections 147 & 148, extortion (384) and attempt to murder (302).

In the early hours of April 29, a group of 15 to 20 armed men barged into a facility of G S Infratech Pvt Ltd at Feena village under Shivaka Kala police station limits. They torched vehicles and damaged equipment and machinery there. A guard was injured after miscreants opened fire.

The company’s manager, Ravi Pundeer, in his police complaint, alleged that the MLA and his son were demanding money since the company was given a contract for widening of roads.