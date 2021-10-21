Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Covid's defeat is certain, says UP CM as India's vaccinations cross 100 crores
Covid's defeat is certain, says UP CM as India's vaccinations cross 100 crores

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:03 PM IST
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the defeat of the coronavirus is certain on the completion of the administration of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to the people of the country.

"A record 100 crore Covid vaccines have been provided in the country so far. It is a result of the efficient leadership of @narendramodi, the hard work of committed health workers and the participation of disciplined citizens. Corona's defeat is certain," said Adityanth in a tweet.

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. 

Thursday, October 21, 2021
