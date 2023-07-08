Man shot dead in U.P.’s Meerut, five booked

Two motorcycle- borne assailants allegedly shot dead a man in full public view at Bhumia Ka Pul area under Brahmpuri police station of Meerut district on Saturday evening, police said. Bharti was returning home on scooty when two motorcycle-borne criminals fired at him and fled. (For Representation)

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Asif Bharti. He was said to be a cow vigilante who had come out of jail on a bail in a murder case only a month ago. Police, however, said it was not clear yet whether he was a cow vigilante or not.

Circle officer (CO), Brahmpuri area, Suchita Singh said prima facie personal enmity seemed to be the reason for the murder. “A case has been registered against five people on the complaint of the family of deceased and further investigation is under way. However, it’s not yet clear that he was a cow vigilante,” the CO added.

Bharti was returning home on scooty when two motorcycle-borne criminals fired at him and fled. Locals took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead after examination. Police officials rushed to the spot after getting information and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.