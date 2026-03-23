Crackdown intensified, 6 arrested for flying kites with banned manjha in Lucknow

Even as authorities intensified enforcement amid a spike in injuries, including to a six-year-old girl, six people were arrested in Lucknow’s Wazirganj area on Sunday for allegedly flying kites with banned Chinese manjha (sharp nylon string). The crackdown comes as Lucknow has witnessed a series of injuries caused by the sharp synthetic string, particularly affecting two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

The arrests were made around 3:15 pm near Reid Hall close to Centennial College in Golaganj during a police drive against the illegal use of Chinese manjha. Officials said the accused were caught flying kites using the prohibited string.

Police identified the six arrested individuals as Sajid (Reid Hall), Faheen (Narhi), Mohammad Aamir (Golaganj), Rizwan (Zoo Colony), Nasir (Valda Colony), and Altamas (Lalbagh).

According to police, kites and banned manjha were recovered from their possession. A case has been initiated, and further action is being taken as per law.

The crackdown comes as Lucknow has witnessed a series of injuries caused by the sharp synthetic string, particularly affecting two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

Ban and legal action

The sale and use of Chinese manjha are completely banned in Uttar Pradesh. Unlike traditional cotton string, Chinese manjha is made of nylon coated with metallic powder, often mixed with glass and iron filings, making it extremely sharp and dangerous.

On February 10, 2026, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court observed that executive orders alone are insufficient to curb the menace and called for stronger legal provisions to enforce a complete ban.

The bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice A.K. Chaudhary also warned that if the sale and use of such manjha continue, the government may be liable to compensate victims. The observations came while hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Motilal Yadav.

‘Manjha deaths to be treated as murder’

On February 5, chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued strict directions to officials, stating that any death caused by Chinese manjha would be treated as a case of murder. He directed that FIRs be registered and those responsible be sent to jail.

The chief minister reiterated that the sale and use of the banned string would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

PAST CASES IN LUCKNOW

November 28, 2017: Ikram’s neck was cut with a thread in the Bazarkhala area.

May 12, 2018: Ram Kumar suffered a cut on his neck from a manjha near Sultanpur Road in Gosaiganj.

November 14, 2020: Lavkush, resident of Barabanki, was injured on the Husadiya flyover.

June 22, 2022: A youth suffered injuries on his hands and neck in the Cantt area.

May 23, 2023: A youth was injured in Pir Bukhara area of Thakurganj.

March 27, 2024: The thumb of the S.S.I. of Hazratganj police station was cut by a thread on Idgah Road.

February 23, 2025: Bike rider Aman injured by kite string in BBD area.

September 3, 2025: In Haiderganj, businessman Asim was injured by manjha while returning home from school with his two daughters.

February 4, 2026: Mohammad Shoaib, a 33-year-old medical representative from Dubagga, died after a string got stuck in his neck at the Haiderganj overbridge.

February 4, 2026: Brijesh Rai, a former Air Force personnel, was entangled in manjha on Shaheed Path near Malesemau village in Gomti Nagar Extension. His lips and lower part of his chin were cut.