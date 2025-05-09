Cricket fans set to wear Virat Kohli’s No 18 jersey as Lucknow Super Giants clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru today

After three straight defeats, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be aiming for a victory on their home turf. The local team is set to face a spirited Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium(Photo: Instagram/RCB)

Rishabh Pant-led LSG has suffered defeats in their last two matches in Lucknow against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Kohli Craze!

With Virat Kohli, the highest run-scorer in the IPL, expected to play, the local stadium is set to be filled with fans sporting No. 18 jerseys in support of the Team India star batsman. Even before the match, jersey vendors have begun arriving at the stadium during practice sessions.

Ravi Sonkar, a street vendor in Aminabad who plans to set up a stall on the footpath opposite the stadium on Friday, said, "During the CSK match, only Dhoni's No. 7 jersey sold. Now, with RCB playing, only Kohli's No. 18 jerseys will sell. The entire stadium will be seen supporting RCB because of Kohli."

Hai Vishwas!

LSG Brigade's Vishwas campaign

LSG is making every effort to garner local support. Sakshi Jain, the lead of the LSG Brigade team, stated, "We organized an LSG Community meet at Gyaneshwar Mishra Park, which included volunteers, brigade members, and team supporters. We chose the theme 'Vishwas' (belief) for the next match, as we believe in our team and hope they win." The members engaged in various activities and drills focused on how to cheer for Team LSG during the remaining two matches at Ekana Stadium.

LSG sweats it out!

Having lost four of their last five matches, the team is undoubtedly eager to turn their fortunes around. The LSG members have been regularly holding practice sessions at the stadium.

"The team has amazing players, and the top five are world-class. Everyone has the potential to change the game's scenario. It's just a matter of time. The team will bounce back," commented a member of the LSG support team.