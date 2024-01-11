close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Criminal killed, aide injured in police encounter in UP’s Kannauj

Criminal killed, aide injured in police encounter in UP’s Kannauj

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 11, 2024 10:29 PM IST

He said on January 5, the duo had shot dead jeweller Mohd Ayaz, 32, who ran his shop near Samdhan town area of Kannuaj, and robbed gold and silver ornaments worth around ₹35 lakh from Ayaz while he was returning home after closing his shop.

A criminal involved in the murder of a jeweller earlier this month was shot dead and his aide was injured in an encounter with police in Gurushaiganj area of Kannauj district early on Thursday, confirmed director general, (law and order), UP Police Prashant Kumar in Lucknow. Two constables were also injured in the incident.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

He said on January 5, the duo had shot dead jeweller Mohd Ayaz, 32, who ran his shop near Samdhan town area of Kannuaj, and robbed gold and silver ornaments worth around 35 lakh from Ayaz while he was returning home after closing his shop.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per Kumar, gold and silver ornaments as well as cash worth 20 lakh were recovered from them. The DG said the deceased was identified as Izhar while the injured accused was identified as Talib.

He said the police team asked them to stop when the duo tried to flee during a vehicle checking drive and opened fire in which two constables Aman Singh and Vinay Kumar were injured.

In retaliatory firing by police, both accused were wounded and one of them succumbed before reaching hospital while other was undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

As per the DG, around 250 gram gold, 500 gram silver as well as 4.30 lakh cash were recovered from them. On January 8, the deceased jeweller’s fiancée had died by suicide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out