Criminal killed, aide injured in police encounter in UP’s Kannauj

A criminal involved in the murder of a jeweller earlier this month was shot dead and his aide was injured in an encounter with police in Gurushaiganj area of Kannauj district early on Thursday, confirmed director general, (law and order), UP Police Prashant Kumar in Lucknow. Two constables were also injured in the incident. (Pic for representation)

He said on January 5, the duo had shot dead jeweller Mohd Ayaz, 32, who ran his shop near Samdhan town area of Kannuaj, and robbed gold and silver ornaments worth around ₹35 lakh from Ayaz while he was returning home after closing his shop.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per Kumar, gold and silver ornaments as well as cash worth ₹20 lakh were recovered from them. The DG said the deceased was identified as Izhar while the injured accused was identified as Talib.

He said the police team asked them to stop when the duo tried to flee during a vehicle checking drive and opened fire in which two constables Aman Singh and Vinay Kumar were injured.

In retaliatory firing by police, both accused were wounded and one of them succumbed before reaching hospital while other was undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

As per the DG, around 250 gram gold, 500 gram silver as well as ₹4.30 lakh cash were recovered from them. On January 8, the deceased jeweller’s fiancée had died by suicide.