A police constable was beaten to death and a sub inspector badly injured after they were taken hostage and thrashed by criminals at Nagla Dhimar village under Sidhpura police station of Kasganj district on Tuesday evening.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action, including invoking National Security Act, against the accused.

Additional Director General (ADG), Agra Zone, Ajay Anand and IG (Aligarh Range) Piyush Mordia rushed to the village with heavy police force and are camping there, police said.

Sources revealed that sub inspector Ashok and constable Devendra had gone to village Nagla Dhimar under Sidhpura of Kasganj with warrant of arrest against some criminals. Both the cops were taken hostage allegedly by men of a liquor mafia and beaten badly. The constable died while the sub inspector was found badly injured.

Additional director general (ADG) Agra Zone Ajay Anand reached hospital in Sidhpura area of Kasganj where sub inspector Ashok Kumar was admitted.

Yogi has also announced an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh for the kin of the cop killed. He said the government would arrange for full treatment of the injured cop.

"The state government has zero tolerance for crime and criminals. Strict action will be taken against those guilty without any compromise to law and order situation in state", said chief minister Yogi Adityanath in press statement released on Tuesday evening after the incident.

District magistrate of Kasganj Chandra Prakash Singh stated that in compliance of orders from chief minister, a declaration has been made for financial relief of ₹50 lakh for family members of deceased constable Devendra Singh and a job to family member.