Criminals beat police constable to death, severely injure sub-inspector in UP's Kasganj, Yogi orders strict action
- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action, including invoking National Security Act, against the accused.
A police constable was beaten to death and a sub inspector badly injured after they were taken hostage and thrashed by criminals at Nagla Dhimar village under Sidhpura police station of Kasganj district on Tuesday evening.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action, including invoking National Security Act, against the accused.
Additional Director General (ADG), Agra Zone, Ajay Anand and IG (Aligarh Range) Piyush Mordia rushed to the village with heavy police force and are camping there, police said.
Sources revealed that sub inspector Ashok and constable Devendra had gone to village Nagla Dhimar under Sidhpura of Kasganj with warrant of arrest against some criminals. Both the cops were taken hostage allegedly by men of a liquor mafia and beaten badly. The constable died while the sub inspector was found badly injured.
Additional director general (ADG) Agra Zone Ajay Anand reached hospital in Sidhpura area of Kasganj where sub inspector Ashok Kumar was admitted.
Yogi has also announced an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh for the kin of the cop killed. He said the government would arrange for full treatment of the injured cop.
"The state government has zero tolerance for crime and criminals. Strict action will be taken against those guilty without any compromise to law and order situation in state", said chief minister Yogi Adityanath in press statement released on Tuesday evening after the incident.
District magistrate of Kasganj Chandra Prakash Singh stated that in compliance of orders from chief minister, a declaration has been made for financial relief of ₹50 lakh for family members of deceased constable Devendra Singh and a job to family member.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Criminals kill police constable, severely injure sub-inspector in UP's Kasganj
- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action, including invoking National Security Act, against the accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rosie Llewellyn-Jones: How the British re-captured Awadh in 1857!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Farmers submit memoranda to district authorities asking repeal of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt asks lawmakers to buy iPads to facilitate paperless budget session
- ₹50,000 each will be reimbursed to the legislators for the purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 on Feb 10, classes 1 to 5 from March 1
- The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in October.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police book mother, brother for draping farmer’s body in tricolour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya to review developmental projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir: Priyanka Gandhi visits kin of deceased farmer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stop viewing protests as political conspiracy, Priyanka Gandhi tells Centre
- She also said that the Congress will stand by the farmers and voiced her support to the family’s demand for a judicial inquiry into the death of the farmer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bulandshahr farmers carrying water start marching towards Ghazipur border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-cabinet training for UP ministers and officers, paperless budget next target
- Yogi Adityanath has also directed the distribution of tablets among MLAs before the state legislature’s budget session commenced on February 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vande Mataram to rend air on Chauri Chaura centenary as UP targets world record
- UP government plans to make around 50,000 students recite Vande Mataram in a bid to create a world record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'UP government making false job claim': State AAP student’s wing chief
- AAP's student's wing chief Vanshraj Dubey said that an RTI application was filed on January 25 in this regard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunwar Singh administered oath as acting chairman of UP legislative council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM administers polio doses at immunisation programme launch in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox