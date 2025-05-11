‘Crisis after crisis under BJP govt’: Akhilesh Yadav rallies cadre, pitches PDA rule

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday criticised the BJP government, accusing it of creating “crisis after crisis” in front of the common people and called upon his party workers to intensify preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Addressing a gathering at the Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium inside the party’s state headquarters, Yadav said that only a government based on the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) model is the way to address the state’s pressing issues. Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a gathering at the Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium inside the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. (Sourced)

“The economy is in crisis. The youth are facing a crisis of employment. Democracy and the Constitution are under threat. Corruption is rampant across departments. Inflation and unemployment continue to rise,” Yadav said in his address to the party workers.

Referring to the PDA alliance as the roadmap for restoring social justice, he said, “The solution to all the problems in the state is a PDA government. The PDA agenda is to establish the rule of social justice.” He further urged party workers to focus on strengthening booth-level presence and engage directly with the public to convey what he termed as the failures of the ruling BJP.

“There is a vast difference between the BJP’s promises and actions. It misleads the public emotionally and misuses power at every step,” he added.

Touching upon national security, Yadav said that securing the country’s borders is crucial. He also called for strengthening social harmony and economic revival through trade and industry growth.

“Only a strong economy and a united society can make the country powerful,” Yadav added.

The SP chief criticised the state government for the law-and-order situation, alleging that criminal activities continue unabated. “Criminals are committing crimes openly. Uttar Pradesh is at the top when it comes to atrocities against Dalits. If criminals have indeed left the state, why are murders, robberies, and rapes still taking place?” he asked.

He also accused the government of irregularities in crop procurement. “There is corruption in the procurement of wheat, groundnut, and other crops,” Yadav claimed.