CUET-UG Exam: NTA makes special arrangements for visually, hearing and speech impaired student in Lucknow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) made special arrangements for Sarah Moin, a visually, hearing and speech impaired student from Lucknow, to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026. The NTA developed and approved a customised examination system tailored to her specific needs, ensuring she could take the test without difficulty. Sarah, a resident of Phoolbagh, appeared for her exam on May 29 and May 31. Sarah, a resident of Phoolbagh, appeared for her exam on May 29 and May 31.

A high academic achiever, Sarah topped Christ Church College in the ISC Class 12 board examinations with a staggering 98.7%. Her scorecard included a perfect 100 in both Geography and Mass Media Communication, alongside stellar marks of 98 in English, 97 in History and 96 in Psychology.

Sarah’s father, Moin Ahmad Idris, had approached the NTA with a written representation, detailing his daughter’s condition and her need for special technical assistance. Taking note of the request, the NTA designed the customised system and facilitated arrangements for a smooth examination. To help Sarah overcome anxiety and familiarise her with the process, NTA officials conducted a special mock demonstration and training session three days before the test.

Expressing his gratitude, Idris said his biggest concern was whether his daughter could take the examination comfortably and confidently. “My greatest worry was whether my daughter would be able to appear for the examination with confidence and ease under such challenging circumstances,” he said.

Though the NTA had earlier promised that Sarah would be given exemption from questions in visual format, she was given 7-8 such questions in the general abilities test, added Idris.

However, Sarah’s path to academic excellence was marked by hardship. Born a healthy child, her vision, hearing and speech issues began at the age of four following high dosages of steroids during treatment for a gland on her neck. Her father took voluntary retirement from BSNL to focus on her well-being. The turning point was Christ Church College opening a separate section for special-needs children. Sarah now aspires to complete her graduation and take the UPSC Civil Services Examination, with the ultimate dream of serving the nation as an IAS officer.