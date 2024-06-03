Curtains on polls: Now, focus set to shift on governance

LUCKNOW With the 2024 Lok Sabha election process getting over after the announcement of results on June 4, the state government’s focus is set to shift to various important issues of governance that otherwise remained pending over the past two and a half months in wake of the model code of conduct. If the issuance of government orders (GOs) is taken as a criterion to measure the speed of governance, the state government’s work slowed down in the past 2.5 months. It issued 2,004 GOs between March 16 and May 31, 2024, against 4,044 GOs issued during the same period in 2023. (Pic for representation)

The ECI’s model code of conduct, which came into force soon after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls on March 16, slowed down the pace of governance. The dos and don’ts given in the code of conduct put a bar on making announcements about new policies, projects, programmes, concessions or financial grants in any form that could influence voters in favour of the party in power.

Those aware of the development said the state government kept decisions on various policy issues, appointments and transfers and issuing of the financial sanctions pending after the poll code came into force.

“Several appointments are to be made in commissions and other institutions while transfers of officers and employees are to be carried out. The state cabinet’s nod will be required for the transfer policy for the current year. The state government’s annual budget for 2024-2025 was passed in February 2024. However, various departments are yet to issue financial sanctions. The tendering process for various projects is also to be undertaken now,” said a senior officer.

The state government organised Groundbreaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0 from February 19 to 21, to implement nearly 14,000 investment proposals worth nearly ₹10.11 lakh crore. The state government will now need to expedite implementation and see whether some of these projects are facing teething problems.

“A few important cabinet notes are pending for consideration of the state cabinet. These include the one on new defence policy. There are also proposals about setting up industrial corridors in Agra and Prayagraj. We must expedite investment. We will also take up proposals for reimbursement of incentives to investors,” said infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh.

Over the past few weeks, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and most of his ministers have remained busy campaigning for BJP candidates during Lok Sabha elections. Now, government departments may soon begin holding review meetings to seek directives of political bosses on various issues and expedite the pace of work in the coming weeks.