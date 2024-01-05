Cutting-edge medical facilities in Ayodhya from January 15

Elaborate healthcare facilities would be in place in Ayodhya, ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. The health facilities at Ayodhya will be similar on the pattern on Kumbh mela”, says Brajesh Pathak, deputy chief minister and state’s health minister. (HT file photo)

These arrangements, including team of doctors, fleet of ambulances, blood banks, oxygen plants, arrangements of additional ICU and general beds and diagnostic facilities would be in place from January 15 itself.

“The health facilities at Ayodhya will be similar on the pattern on Kumbh mela”, said Brajesh Pathak, deputy chief minister and state’s health minister.

“Two temporary hospitals with 20-bed each will be functional in the mela area. MRI and Cath lab facility will be available via private sector at affordable rates under PM Jan Arogya Yojna,” said Pathak.

“There would be as many as 10 oxygen plants and all of them will be functional to meet with any emergency while shifting patients,” he said.

“About 109 ambulances will be reserved for shifting patients in need. Doctor from KGMU, PGI and Lohia institute will coordinate camps between January 15 and 22. Two blood banks will also run in full capacity,” said Pathak.

A 50-bed trauma centre will be reserved at Ayodhya Medical College while health department will keep two blood banks functional with full capacity, said Pathak.

Ten round-the-clock medical camps will run on the ground, with a team of four doctors of different specialities, paramedical staff, dedicated ambulance for shifting serious patients and stock of medicine from allopathy and AYUSH to cater patients in need.

For serious patients a 50-bed ICU facility, operating theatres have been identified at Rajashri Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College and few private hospitals equipped with the ICU facility by the state government.

The national medicos organisation (NMO) has brought in a team of doctors from across states who will be stationed in Ayodhya from January 15 to 22 and will be conducting five round-the-clock camps at different locations in Ayodhya.

Three medical camps will run in the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the area near Ram Temple, one at Ramkatha Sangrahalay and another has been planned at Karsewakpuram. Five other camps will run with doctors from private sector hospitals and voluntary organisations.

“Four doctors along with a team of paramedical staff will remain on 12-hour OPD and 12-hour emergency call duty (during night hours). One team will stay for two days and then will be replaced by another team,” said prof Sandip Tiwari, HoD trauma surgery at King George’s Medical University, who is coordinating camps with NMO.

“Each camp will have 10-bed admission facility for short duration. A 10-bed temporary hospital is also coming up in the Tirth Kshetra area,” said Dr Piyush Gupta, assistant professor, medicine, at the Rajashri Dashrath State Autonomous Medical College, Ayodhya.

Many health teams to remain stationed in Ayodhya even after January 22.

Dr Upendra Mani Tripathi joint secretary Arogya Bharti, Awadh Prant said, “Health teams from different hospitals will remain in Ayodhya for 45-days starting January 15.”

“Doctors from Ayurved, Homeopathy, Naturopathy will also remain present to provide treatment options to patients. Indian Medical Association, Homeopathy Medical Association are also sending doctors,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Jain, chief medical officer of Ayodhya said, “We are making 20 first-aid points. These points are identified keeping in view the seasonal illnesses that might trouble people including cold, cough or fever.” He said, “These first aid points will have one doctor, a pharmacist with basic testing facility including for blood sugar. Also, Covid test facility will be available at these points.”