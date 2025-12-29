Cyber fraudsters pose as cops, extort 2.9L from Lucknow doc

A 30-year-old doctor from Indira Nagar allegedly lost nearly ₹2.9 lakh to cyber fraudsters who posed as police officers, threatened to make an objectionable video of him viral and warned of arrest, Lucknow police said. Representational image (Sourced)

Station house officer (SHO) Ghazipur Rajesh Kumar Maurya said a probe has been initiated and efforts are on to trace the callers and the bank accounts used in the alleged fraud.

The incident occurred between December 24-26, with an FIR (first information report) registered under Section 318 (4) (cheating) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Sunday.

Dr Haridas Bhartiya, a resident of Indira Nagar Sector-16, received a call from an unknown number on December 24. “The caller introduced himself as a police officer, claimed to possess an objectionable video of the doctor and threatened legal action if he failed to cooperate,” according to the FIR.

According to the complaint, the caller allegedly directed the doctor to contact another mobile number. When he did, the person demanded money, citing the doctor’s “reputation and self-respect” and warning of immediate consequences if payment was not made.

Fearing arrest and public humiliation, the doctor transferred ₹1,34,500 online on December 24. Two days later, he allegedly transferred another ₹1 lakh to an Indian Bank account in Firozabad. In a separate transaction, ₹55,000 was transferred following another call from a person posing as a police official.

After growing suspicious, the victim lodged an online complaint with the cybercrime helpline number 1930.