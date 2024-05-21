Dateline Mohanlalganj: After 2 months of hectic activity, LS candidates get to spend time at home

The day after the hectic day of voting, capping over two months of campaigning, candidates from Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency spent it differently. Tuesday was spent meeting party workers and supporters, visiting temples, and most importantly, relaxing at home with family members. BJP candidate Kaushal Kishore meeting party workers and supporters at his residence on Tuesday (HT Photo)

“I visited the temple in the morning with my family members, after which I met party workers and supporters, who have worked hard, campaigning for me all through the hot weather,” said Kaushal Kishore, the two-time sitting BJP MP from Mohanlalganj (reserved) constituency in Lucknow. He aims to make it a hat-trick of wins in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

He said he had called party workers and supporters at different times on Tuesday and met them all through the day at his Dubagga residence on Hardoi Road. He said that he wished to thank them and express his gratitude to them for their support during the electioneering.

Notably, Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha is a large constituency comprising Sarojini Nagar, Bakshi Ka Talab, Mohanlalganj, Malihabad (all in Lucknow) and Sitapur’s Sidhauli assembly segment, which is spread over 166 kilometers around Lucknow, touching five districts including Hardoi, Sitapur, Barabanki, Unnao and Rae Bareli with Lucknow in the centre. Kaushal Kishore’s main opponent and INDIA bloc candidate RK Chaudhary of Samajwadi Party, however, spent the day at his home near Sushma Hospital on Ayodhya Road, relaxing with his family. Off and on he met party workers and supporters.

“It was a hectic schedule for over two months and our day used to begin early in the morning at 4.30 am and end past midnight. My supporters and I slept merely 4 to 5 hours in a day during these two months. We used to leave for campaigning early morning at around 5 am to approach villagers and farmers in rural assembly segments of the Lok Sabha, before they left for their fields to work,” he explained and added, “We used to campaign in villages of rural assembly segments like Malihabad, Mohanlalganj and Sidhauli assembly of Sitapur for around five hours till 10 am”.

He said thereafter they used to focus on urban assembly segments of Sarojini Nagar and Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) like newly developed residential colonies of Hardoi, Sitapur, Kanpur, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur and Ayodhya highways as well as apartments and colonies on Kursi Road, Mohan Road, Ansal Golf City, Gomti Nagar extension and Chinhat till late at night.