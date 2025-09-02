Day after blasts, 6 illegal units busted in Behta; crackers dug out, destroyed

LUCKNOW The police on Monday unearthed six more illegal firecracker units in Behta village here and destroyed a huge quantity of crackers and raw material used in manufacturing them a day after twin explosions killed a couple and left five others injured in the village on Sunday morning. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and cops dug out explosive material from under the ground with the help of detectors. (HT Photo)

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and cops dug out explosive material from under the ground with the help of detectors. The crackdown lasted more than 12 hours and was conducted under the supervision of DCP (east) Shashank Singh.

These units were located within 100-metre radius of the second blast site - a tin-shed structure near Semra Bhuiyan temple allegedly used for firecracker storage. This was a little away from the illegal unit where the first blast occurred, less than a kilometre from Behta police outpost on Kursi road.

As the HT team reached the spot, police and Bomb Disposal Squad personnel were combing every corner of the village. “Tonnes of raw material like paper rolls, bags of sand, thread spools and sacks filled with finished crackers was recovered,” said SHO (Gudamba) PK Shrivastava.

According to an official statement from Lucknow Police, Alam, 50, son of late Khuda Baksh and his wife Munni, 48, died in the first blast. Among the injured, their son Irshad, 22, and Nadeem, 24, son of Sharif, had been referred to the KGMU for treatment.

Initial investigation revealed that Alam and his brother Munna’s family had been illegally manufacturing and storing crackers without any licence, in violation of the Explosives Act. The police booked Alam’s nephews Sheru and Shoaib, along with Tinu alias Ali Ahmed and another villager Ali, for allegedly running the racket.

“Villagers admitted these men had been manufacturing crackers on a large scale,” said an officer. However, all four accused were absconding. Police said out of multiple places where the crackers were stocked, only Shoaib and Bilkis had licence in their name.

Many sacks filled with crackers were recovered during the raid, and these were dumped at a safe place. Most of the crackers were recovered from the plots of Shoaib and Bilkis, said ACP (Ghazipur) Anindiya Vikram Singh.

The blasts also exposed a possible nexus. DCP (east) Shashank Singh suspended outpost in-charge Santosh Kumar Patel and constable Dharmesh Chahar for negligence on Sunday evening. “The role of other policemen is also being probed to find out under whose patronage this illegal business was flourishing,” Singh added.