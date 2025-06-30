Day after Gorakhpur scare, 2 more airports in UP receive hoax bomb threats

LUCKNOW A day after Gorakhpur airport received a hoax bomb threat ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled visit, Kanpur and Agra airports received similar threats on Monday, triggering heightened security responses across Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, a bomb threat targeting 15 airports across India created panic and forced emergency responses at key locations including Gorakhpur. (Pic for representation)

This happened on a day when President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Gorakhpur, where she will grace the first convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

At Kanpur airport, an anonymous email claimed that explosives had been planted on the premises. Following the alert, teams from the CISF and local police carried out a thorough search but did not find anything suspicious. “The initial investigation suggests the threat was fake. The Airports Authority of India is filing a complaint, and a case will be registered at Chakeri police station,” said assistant police commissioner Chakeri, AK Pandey.

Meanwhile, security was tightened at the Agra airport after officials received an email threat to blow up the premises. According to Agra Police, a case was registered at Shahganj police station and cyber cell teams were investigating the origin of the email. “Necessary action is being taken,” stated a police spokesperson.

On Sunday, a bomb threat targeting 15 airports across India created panic and forced emergency responses at key locations including Gorakhpur. The threat mail was received around 10:18am, claiming that explosives had been planted in bags at various airports.

Though all three threats turned out to be false alarms, the coordinated nature and timing especially ahead of the President’s visit raised serious security concerns. Investigations were to trace the source of the emails.