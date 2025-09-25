Day after his release from jail, supporters make a beeline for Azam Khan’s residence in Rampur

A day after his release from Sitapur jail, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan stayed indoors at his Rampur residence on Wednesday, even as crowds of supporters continued to gather outside to catch a glimpse of him. Supporters waiting to catch a glimpse of Azam Khan. (HT)

Since early morning, groups of party workers and well-wishers arrived at his Jail Road home, many travelling from other districts. However, Khan chose to meet only a select few visitors. Women were also seen standing on rooftops near his house, hoping to catch a sight of the senior SP leader.

On Tuesday, Azam Khan returned to Rampur after spending 23 months and four days behind bars. The final stretch of his journey home turned into a virtual procession, taking nearly 45 minutes to cover 500 metres because of the crowd.

The heavy turnout kept the police and administration on alert throughout. While on Tuesday SP Vidya Sagar Mishra had monitored the situation from the control room, on Wednesday a police deployment remained around Khan’s residence to manage the constant stream of visitors.

District SP president Ajay Sagar called Khan’s bail a “victory for justice” and said it had “re-energized the party cadre.” He expressed confidence that the court process would ultimately vindicate Khan.

AZAM’S REAL POLITICAL PHASE WILL COME AFTER 2027, SAYS RAKESH TIKAIT

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan would still have to endure tough times and that his real political phase would arrive only after 2027. He made these remarks while addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Ambedkar Park in Moradabad.

Tikait also accused both the central and state governments of ignoring farmers’ concerns. He said the demand for a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) remained unresolved.

The event witnessed a large turnout of farmers from across the district, with the police and administration making elaborate security arrangements.

“Instead of fixing proper rates for crops, the government is busy trapping farmers in legal cases,” Tikait said. Raising the issue of unemployment, he warned that youth are increasingly jobless while the government looks the other way.