Dealing with land sharks: New cell to prosecute land-grabbers in Lucknow

The Lucknow police has constituted an Anti-Land Mafia Cell for intensive monitoring of land-grabbing in Lucknow. People found guilty will be prosecuted under the Goonda Act and Gangsters Act.

The new cell formed by the joint commissioner of police, law and order has been handed over to the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) and will be headed by DCRB’s in-charge.

“There are many cases of illegal land-grabbing in the district, in which police take action and prepare charge-sheets. However, these accused commit crimes again in some other police station areas, due to a lack of centralised monitoring. Hence, intensive monitoring is needed of such people to take strict action under the Goonda Act and Gangsters Act,” said Upendra Kumar Agarwal, JCP (L&O), in a press statement.

“With the help of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS), data will be collected of cases of land-grabbing/grabbing money from people etc. and identifying the accused in such cases against whom there is more than one charge-sheet,” said the JCP.

According to the office of the JCP, the new cell will scrutinise all such complaints and find out the type of criminal history, verifying their criminal history from the police stations, to declare a person as land mafioso with proper coordination between the cell and the police station,” added JCP.

The cases of such marked people must be reviewed and updated on the land mafia portal in coordination with the office of the tehsildar and assistant police commissioner. The district task force will also help identify the land mafiosi.

The statement also said that only those against whom cases under IPC sections such as 406/420/467/468 have been registered in the past and are charge-sheeted, will these people be booked under the two Acts.