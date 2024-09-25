Deen Dayal Upadhyay was visionary behind Antyodaya: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay who advocated ‘Har haath ko kaam, har khet ko paani’ (work for every hand, water for every field) was the visionary behind the concept of Antyodaya. Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay who advocated ‘Har haath ko kaam, har khet ko paani’ (work for every hand, water for every field) was the visionary behind the concept of Antyodaya. (Pic for representation)

Unveiling the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Vijay Park, Barabanki, on the eve of his birth anniversary, he remarked, “After Independence, the government of the time must have struggled with the direction India should take. However, it was during this period that a new luminary in Indian politics emerged—Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. He entered the political arena soon after independence, first through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later with the Bharatiya Jan Sangh.”

Yogi said that his visionary ideas on India’s social and economic policies, as well as its political system, remained relevant even today, both within the Indian and the global context.

The CM also inaugurated and toured an exhibition showcasing the life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at the Government Inter College.

The CM remarked that Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, while discussing ‘Antyodaya’, emphasized that the measure of economic progress should not be based on those at the top, but on those at the bottom of society.

He added, “Whether it is the BJP or other political parties, the focus on villages, the poor, farmers, and women has become part of the agenda. Government schemes are reaching all sections without discrimination and the strongest advocate for this vision in independent India was none other than Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.”

Reaffirming that the NDA government, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, was fully committed to realizing the dreams Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay envisioned seven decades ago, CM Yogi said , “Today, 80 crore people are receiving free ration. Twelve crore toilets have been constructed and under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, health insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh is being provided. This journey of development is progressing steadily under PM Modi’s leadership, without any pause, compromise, or hesitation.”

Highlighting that Barabanki had become an important district of the State Capital Region, CM Yogi Adityanath stated, “Barabanki is now set to become an equal partner in development alongside Lucknow. With its inclusion in the region, residents of Barabanki will soon benefit from top-tier infrastructure and public transport facilities.”