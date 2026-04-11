Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Museum of Heritage and Art, showcasing the rich cultural legacy of Awadh, along with other development works worth ₹58.27 crore, officials said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Museum of Heritage and Art in Lucknow

The inauguration took place at the Gomtinagar Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti annual function held in Vivek Khand, Gomti Nagar.

The museum, constructed in the Hussainabad area over 4,973 square metres, showcases the composite culture of Awadh. Officials said the project was completed at a cost of ₹41.43 crore.

Lucknow Development Authority Vice Chairman Prathmesh Kumar said the structure is an iconic building featuring a 45-metre-long cantilever without the support of columns or pillars, giving it a distinctive architectural identity.

The museum presents Awadh's historical, literary and cultural heritage using modern technology. It houses multiple themed galleries, including 'Mool Dhara', 'Hunar ka Safar', 'Hastshilp', 'Sanjhi Aastha', 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb', 'Karigari', 'Mehfil-e-Awadh', 'Nritya Kala', 'Natyashala', 'Soch evam Samvaad' and 'Zaika-e-Awadh'.

A virtual reality gaming arena has also been set up to offer visitors an immersive experience.

Officials said the museum aims to boost tourism in the city while preserving its rich heritage and promoting local artisans and handicrafts.

It will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm, with entry fees fixed at ₹50 for children and ₹100 for adults.

In addition, Singh inaugurated three community centres developed in Gomti Nagar, Aishbagh and Ganeshganj, equipped with facilities such as halls, rooms, canteen, yoga centre, library, clinic and physiotherapy units.

A 'Dev Van, Nakshatra Vatika' spread over nearly eight acres was also opened in Vineet Khand, featuring plants associated with 12 zodiac constellations along with pathways, seating and yoga spaces.

An e-library constructed in the same area was also inaugurated.

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